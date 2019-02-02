English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Gautam Gambhir Shares Photo of Army Veteran Begging in Delhi, Defence Ministry Assures Action
The ace cricketer posted a picture of the man on Twitter and said that he could not get support from the Army due to "technical reasons".
Gautam Gambhir wrote in his tweet that the army veteran was begging at Connaught Place.
Loading...
New Delhi: Cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Saturday urged the Ministry of Defence to help a man, claiming to be war veteran, after he spotted him begging at Connaught Place here.
The ace cricketer posted a picture of the man on Twitter and said that he could not get support from the Army due to "technical reasons".
"He's Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID.
He claims due to technical reasons he can't get support from d Army," Gambhir tweeted.
"I'd urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place," he said in the tweet.
Responding to the tweet, the defence ministry assured a "quick and complete" response.
"We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi," the defence spokesperson tweeted.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The ace cricketer posted a picture of the man on Twitter and said that he could not get support from the Army due to "technical reasons".
"He's Mr Peethambaran, who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID.
He claims due to technical reasons he can't get support from d Army," Gambhir tweeted.
"I'd urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place," he said in the tweet.
He’s Mr Peethambaran,who served in the Indian Army in 1965 &1971 wars which can be verified by his ID. He claims due to technical reasons he can’t get support from d Army. I’d urge @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD to intervene as he is begging at A block Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/LKU9BLc65D— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 2, 2019
Responding to the tweet, the defence ministry assured a "quick and complete" response.
"We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi," the defence spokesperson tweeted.
We appreciate the concern raised by you and assure that the response will be quick and complete. @adgpi https://t.co/qA23ZqTHjm— Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) February 2, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neha Dhupia Slams Media Report Fat Shaming Her, Husband Angad Bedi Rises to Her Defence
- Amidst Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Jaya Prada Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts After Her Morphed Pictures with Amar Singh Went Viral
- Ali Magic as Qatar Shock Japan to Win First Asian Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results