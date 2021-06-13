'Gave Me Dirty Water, Trampled Upon My Hands': Indore Cops Booked for Assaulting Vegetable Seller

A vegetable seller hailing from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore accused two policemen working at the Chandan Nagar police station of assaulting, grievously injuring him while probing a case of theft.

The victim Ajay Ganwane alleged that the two policemen took him to Sirpur pond on June 4 and beat him brutally with plastic pipes and sticks over a theft case that took place three to four months back.

Talking to ANI, the seller that following the assault on June 4, he was again picked up by the police on June 5 and thrashed in the police station while being tied up.

“When I asked for water, they gave me dirty water to drink and also trampled upon my hands. I was allowed to go later," Ajay was quoted telling ANI.

A case was registered against the two accused following the seller’s complaint which said that he has injury marks on his body that hadn’t healed even after over a week of the incident.

A case has been registered against the two police personnel and they have been suspended, Mahesh Chand Jain, superintendent of police (SP), Indore West told ANI.

However, this is not a stand-alone incident of police brutality as in the month of May, three police officials in Unnao district were charged with murder after the family of an 18-year-old vegetable vendor alleged that the police picked him up from a market in the afternoon and beat him so brutally that he died of his injuries.

