CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » News » India » 'Gave Rs 60 Cr to AAP, Details Given in Written': Sukesh Chandrasekhar Tells News18 Post Court Hearing
1-MIN READ

'Gave Rs 60 Cr to AAP, Details Given in Written': Sukesh Chandrasekhar Tells News18 Post Court Hearing

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 13:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.(IANS/File Photo)

Chandrashekhar had earlier written to the LG seeking a CBI probe against Kejriwal and others for alleged threat and corruption.(IANS/File Photo)

Chandrasekhar was appearing in AIADMK two leaves symbol case. He is accused of bribing Election Commission officials for securing two leaves symbol for the party for one of the factions

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is accused of conning people of Rs 200 crore, on Tuesday reiterated that he gave “Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party". “I have given everything in writing," he told News18 after he was produced before a special CBI judge in Rouse Avenue court.

Chandrasekhar was appearing in AIADMK two leaves symbol case. He is accused of bribing Election Commission officials for securing two leaves symbol for the party for one of the factions. Later in the day, the conman also appeared in the Rs 200 crore scam case at Patiala House court.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Jacqueline Fernandes
  2. Sukesh Chandrasekhar
first published:December 20, 2022, 13:33 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 13:43 IST
Read More