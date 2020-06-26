GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Goa Board to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 5pm at gbshse.gov.in

GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be releasing the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2020 today at 5pm. Students can check their Goa Board Intermediate Result on the official website of GBSHSE once it is declared at gbshse.gov.in.
Event Highlights
The result booklet will also be available on the GBSHE’s website and the head of the institution may download it from there for official purpose. The he GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2020 will also be available on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
Do Not Panic | Students are advised not to panic and keep trying if Goa board's official website fails to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of Goa HSSC board exam results 2020. Follow this live blog page to get all recent updates on exam result, how to check result, pass percentage and topper list.
Goa 12th Result to be Out in an Hour | Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa HSSC board exam results 2020 in an hour at gbshse.gov.in.
Goa Board 12th Result 2020 | Here's how to check GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 -
Step 1: Visit Goa Board's official website at gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Class 12 Result' option
Step 3: Fill details like roll number when asked
Step 4: Click on 'submit' icon
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference
Over 18,000 Students Waiting for Goa 12th Board Result | This year, the Goa Board Senior Secondary Examinations were attended by as many as 18,150, out of which 4,523 students appeared in Arts stream, 5, 593 in Commerce, while 5,114 students sat for the Science. Other 2,920 students appeared for vocational studies.
Image for Representation
Goa Board Result 2020: Here is how students can download GBSHSE Goa 12th Board Result 2020
- Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in each subject to clear the examination.
- Step 1: Type gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Right click on GBSHSE Result 2020
Step 3: Type in the credentials they are asking for
Step 4: Goa 12th Result 2020 will come on the screen
This year, 18,121 students registered for Goa Board HSSC exams, out of which 4,519 for Arts stream, 5,582 for Commerce, 5,107 for Science and 2,913 for Vocational. Goa Board Class 12 exams were held at 17 centres across the state.
Over 3,000 candidates took the pending exam of Marathi in May. The exams took place following the physical distancing norms. Students had been asked to use hand sanitiser before entering the examination halls and wear masks all the time at the centre.
The decision to hold exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on May 1.
In 2019, a total of 16,952 appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exams and the passing percentage was 89.59 per cent.
Live TV
