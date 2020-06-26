 GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Goa Board to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 5pm at gbshse.gov.in - News18

GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Goa Board to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 5pm at gbshse.gov.in

News18.com | June 26, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release GBSHSE 12 Result 2020 today (June 26) at 5 pm. The Goa Board HSSC exams began from February 26, however, some exams had to be deferred in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending Goa Board Class 12 exams were held from May 20 to 22. Those who appeared for Goa Board class 12 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the GBSHE at https://gbshse.gov.in/. Releasing a notification, the board also informed that Goa 12th Result 2020 score sheets will be sent to schools concerned via email on June 29. Students will be able to collect marksheets from their respective schools from July 7.

The result booklet will also be available on the GBSHE’s website and the head of the institution may download it from there for official purpose. The he GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2020 will also be available on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.
Jun 26, 2020 4:19 pm (IST)

GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be releasing the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2020 today at 5pm. Students can check their Goa Board Intermediate Result on the official website of GBSHSE once it is declared at gbshse.gov.in.

Jun 26, 2020 4:06 pm (IST)

Do Not Panic | Students are advised not to panic and keep trying if Goa board's official website fails to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of Goa HSSC board exam results 2020. Follow this live blog page to get all recent updates on exam result, how to check result, pass percentage and topper list.

Jun 26, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)

Goa 12th Result to be Out in an Hour | Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the Goa HSSC board exam results 2020 in an hour at gbshse.gov.in

Jun 26, 2020 3:56 pm (IST)

Goa Board Result Delayed Due to Covid-19 | Goa Board Senior Secondary Examinations had conducted the Goa Class 12 or HSSC board exams in March this year but then board had to postpone few exams due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, pending exams were conducted in the month of May.

Jun 26, 2020 3:50 pm (IST)

Check Goa 12th Result via SMS | Students who are likely to face internet connection issues while checking GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 can also check their results via SMS.

SMS - RESULTGOA12ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263

Jun 26, 2020 3:43 pm (IST)

Goa Board Class 12 Result 2019 Performance | In the year 2019, the passing percentage for Goa Board Class 12 Exams was 89.59 per cent. The girls succeeded in outperforming the boys, with 91.97 per cent passing percentage over that of 86.91 per cent.

Jun 26, 2020 3:41 pm (IST)

Goa Board 12th Result 2020 | Here's how to check GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 - 

Step 1: Visit Goa Board's official website at gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on 'Class 12 Result' option
Step 3: Fill details like roll number when asked
Step 4: Click on 'submit' icon
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Students are advised to download the scorecard for future reference 

Jun 26, 2020 3:36 pm (IST)

Over 18,000 Students Waiting for Goa 12th Board Result | This year, the Goa Board Senior Secondary Examinations were attended by as many as 18,150, out of which 4,523 students appeared in Arts stream, 5, 593 in Commerce, while 5,114 students sat for the Science. Other 2,920 students appeared for vocational studies.

Jun 26, 2020 3:33 pm (IST)

GBSHSE Class 12 Result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be releasing the GBSHSE Class 12 Results 2020 today at 5pm. Students can check their Goa Board Intermediate Result on the official website of GBSHSE once it is declared at gbshse.gov.in.

GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Goa Board to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 5pm at gbshse.gov.in
Goa Board Result 2020: Here is how students can download GBSHSE Goa 12th Board Result 2020


    Students need to score a minimum of 33 marks out of 100 in each subject to clear the examination.

  • Step 1: Type gbshse.gov.in
  • Step 2: Right click on GBSHSE Result 2020
  • Step 3: Type in the credentials they are asking for
  • Step 4: Goa 12th Result 2020 will come on the screen

This year, 18,121 students registered for Goa Board HSSC exams, out of which 4,519 for Arts stream, 5,582 for Commerce, 5,107 for Science and 2,913 for Vocational. Goa Board Class 12 exams were held at 17 centres across the state.

Over 3,000 candidates took the pending exam of Marathi in May. The exams took place following the physical distancing norms. Students had been asked to use hand sanitiser before entering the examination halls and wear masks all the time at the centre.

The decision to hold exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on May 1.

In 2019, a total of 16,952 appeared for the Goa Board Class 12 exams and the passing percentage was 89.59 per cent.

