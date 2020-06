GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Goa Board to Declare Class 12 Results Today at 5pm at gbshse.gov.in

Read More

GBSHSE Goa Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release GBSHSE 12 Result 2020 today (June 26) at 5 pm. The Goa Board HSSC exams began from February 26, however, some exams had to be deferred in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Later, the pending Goa Board Class 12 exams were held from May 20 to 22. Those who appeared for Goa Board class 12 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of the GBSHE at https://gbshse.gov.in/. Releasing a notification , the board also informed that Goa 12th Result 2020 score sheets will be sent to schools concerned via email on June 29. Students will be able to collect marksheets from their respective schools from July 7.The result booklet will also be available on the GBSHE’s website and the head of the institution may download it from there for official purpose. The he GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2020 will also be available on results.nic.in indiaresults.com and examresults.net