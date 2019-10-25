Girish Chandra Murmu Appointed First L-G of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor SP Malik Transferred to Goa

New Delhi: IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a statement from President Ram Nath Kovind's office said on Friday. Radha Krishna Mathur has been named as the Lieutenant-Governor of Ladakh. The two Union Territories were created after the bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the Governor of Goa.

Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, is serving as the Expenditure Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry and was principal secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat chief minister. Mathur, a 1977-batch officer, has served as the defence secretary and is a former Chief Information Commissioner (CIC).

The appointments come ahead of the state being formally classified as a Union Territory on October 31.

The state was divided into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – when the BJP-led central government stripped it of its special status and the reorganisation act will come into effect on October 31. The swearing-in ceremony of the new L-G is likely to take place on the same date.

Once J&K becomes a Union Territory, the Centre will be in direct control of law and order and police through the L-G, while land will be a subject under the elected government there. Land — the rights in or over it — will be with the elected government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, unlike in Delhi where the L-G exercises control.

In another appointment, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been named as the Governor of Mizoram.

"The above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices," the statement added.

