GCET Result 2019 Announced at dte.goa.gov.in; Check Your Score Here

| The Directorate of Technical Education, Goa has declared the GCET 2019 result, 2019 GCET result, result for Goa CET in online mode today, May 11. The exam body Directorate of Technical Education also called as DTE has published the GCET result 2019 at its official website dte.goa.gov.in . The DTE has declared the 2019 GCET result in PDF format. Candidates, who appeared for the state level entrance exam on May 7 and May 8 from the Goa Directorate of Technical Education’s homepage.Step1- Visit Directorate of Technical Education, Goa’s official website website dte.goa.gov.in Step2- Search for 2019 GCET Result link and click on it.Step 3- The result in PDF format will appear on the screenStep 4- Check your roll number by typing it in Ctrl+F keysStep 5- Check your subject-wise scoresDownload and take a print out of GCET Result 2019 as it will be required for counselling or admission formalities.The GCET Result 2019 can be checked through roll numbers. Candidate’s name is printed in the declared GCET result. The declared result for GCET 2019 is an aggregate of marks scored by candidates in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The provisional merit list will be declared by the Directorate of Technical Education, Goa on June 12.