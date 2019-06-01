GCMMF Hails Govt's Decision to Create Separate Ministry for Animal Husbandry

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
GCMMF Hails Govt's Decision to Create Separate Ministry for Animal Husbandry
It would be pertinent to note that for the first time the government at the Centre has formed a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to create a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.
It would be pertinent to note that for the first time the government at the Centre has formed a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.
"Dairying and Animal Husbandry contributing around Rs 7.7 lakh crores per year, which is around 4.2 per cent of National GDP and emerged as a primary source of income for about 7 crores rural households - most of them are either landless, small or marginal farmers. Animal Husbandry and dairying is contributing around 30 per cent of total agriculture GDP," GCMMF Chairman Ramsinhbhai Parmar said in the statement.
Milk, he said, was the "largest agriculture crop of India" and total value of produced is around Rs 7 lakh crore which is more than the total value of all pulses and grain put together.
"It is therefore most appropriate that a separate ministry is created which would ensure proper focus and right budget and resource allocation that the sector required," Parmar said.
As per latest animal enumeration, there are 30 crores bovine population in India, he noted.
The co-operative also said that dairy and animal husbandry sector has potential to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' income by 2022.
"Dairying and animal husbandry sector has a potential to increase farmers' income and to achieve Prime Minister's vision to double farmers' income by the year 2022-23 over the base year 2015-16," Parmar said.
Currently, animal husbandry and dairying contributes around 12 per cent of total farmers' income. But, as per NSSO survey, farmers income growth rate from the sector is around 14.3 per cent which implies that sector can contribute greatly in doubling farmers' income, he said.
It would be pertinent to note that for the first time the government at the Centre has formed a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.
"Dairying and Animal Husbandry contributing around Rs 7.7 lakh crores per year, which is around 4.2 per cent of National GDP and emerged as a primary source of income for about 7 crores rural households - most of them are either landless, small or marginal farmers. Animal Husbandry and dairying is contributing around 30 per cent of total agriculture GDP," GCMMF Chairman Ramsinhbhai Parmar said in the statement.
Milk, he said, was the "largest agriculture crop of India" and total value of produced is around Rs 7 lakh crore which is more than the total value of all pulses and grain put together.
"It is therefore most appropriate that a separate ministry is created which would ensure proper focus and right budget and resource allocation that the sector required," Parmar said.
As per latest animal enumeration, there are 30 crores bovine population in India, he noted.
The co-operative also said that dairy and animal husbandry sector has potential to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' income by 2022.
"Dairying and animal husbandry sector has a potential to increase farmers' income and to achieve Prime Minister's vision to double farmers' income by the year 2022-23 over the base year 2015-16," Parmar said.
Currently, animal husbandry and dairying contributes around 12 per cent of total farmers' income. But, as per NSSO survey, farmers income growth rate from the sector is around 14.3 per cent which implies that sector can contribute greatly in doubling farmers' income, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- IAF Installs Rafale Fighter Jet Model Outside Air Chief’s Akbar Road Residence
- IAF's Flight Lt. Mohana Singh Becomes First Woman to Fly Hawk Advanced Fighter Jet
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kids Start to Warm to Project World Cup, with a Dash of IPL!
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results