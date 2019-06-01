Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

GCMMF Hails Govt's Decision to Create Separate Ministry for Animal Husbandry

It would be pertinent to note that for the first time the government at the Centre has formed a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
GCMMF Hails Govt's Decision to Create Separate Ministry for Animal Husbandry
Representative Image.
Loading...
New Delhi: GCMMF, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand, Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to create a separate ministry for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.



"Dairying and Animal Husbandry contributing around Rs 7.7 lakh crores per year, which is around 4.2 per cent of National GDP and emerged as a primary source of income for about 7 crores rural households - most of them are either landless, small or marginal farmers. Animal Husbandry and dairying is contributing around 30 per cent of total agriculture GDP," GCMMF Chairman Ramsinhbhai Parmar said in the statement.

Milk, he said, was the "largest agriculture crop of India" and total value of produced is around Rs 7 lakh crore which is more than the total value of all pulses and grain put together.

"It is therefore most appropriate that a separate ministry is created which would ensure proper focus and right budget and resource allocation that the sector required," Parmar said.

As per latest animal enumeration, there are 30 crores bovine population in India, he noted.

The co-operative also said that dairy and animal husbandry sector has potential to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to double farmers' income by 2022.

"Dairying and animal husbandry sector has a potential to increase farmers' income and to achieve Prime Minister's vision to double farmers' income by the year 2022-23 over the base year 2015-16," Parmar said.

Currently, animal husbandry and dairying contributes around 12 per cent of total farmers' income. But, as per NSSO survey, farmers income growth rate from the sector is around 14.3 per cent which implies that sector can contribute greatly in doubling farmers' income, he said.
