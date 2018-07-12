GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

GCRI Recruitment 2018: 71 Posts, Apply Before 23rd July 2018

The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabadinvites applications to fill 71 vacancies for the post for Medical and Para-Medical positions under various categories. Check notification on the official website - gcriindia.org.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 12, 2018, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
GCRI Recruitment 2018: 71 Posts, Apply Before 23rd July 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website of Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute.
GCRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for the post for Medical and Para-Medical positions under various categories has begun on the official website of the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad- gcriindia.org.

Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for GCRI Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://gcriindia.org/

Step 2 - Click on 'Application Form for Medical and Para-Medical positions' under 'Employment' on the home page

Step 3 - a PDF file will display

Step 4 - Download the application form and take a print out

Step 5 - Fill the prescribed format of application form

Step 6 - Send the Hardcopy of duly filled prescribed format of application, photograph along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:

‘The Director, The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa,

Ahmedabad – 380016’

Direct Link - http://gcriindia.org/Employment/2018/Application%20form.pdf

GCRI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 71

Teaching Post - 30

Non-Teaching Posts - 32

For Siddhpur Cancer Care Center - 2

For Saurashtra Cancer Care Center & Research Institute, Rajkot and Siddhpur Cancer Care Center, Siddhpur - 4

Hospital Based Cancer Registry and Pattern of Care and Survival Studies (HBCR-POCSS) ICMR Project - 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:

http://gcriindia.org/Employment/2018/Teaching%20&%20Non%20Teaching.pdf

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery