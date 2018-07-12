English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
GCRI Recruitment 2018: 71 Posts, Apply Before 23rd July 2018
The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabadinvites applications to fill 71 vacancies for the post for Medical and Para-Medical positions under various categories. Check notification on the official website - gcriindia.org.
Screengrab taken from the official website of Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute.
GCRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for the post for Medical and Para-Medical positions under various categories has begun on the official website of the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad- gcriindia.org.
Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for GCRI Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://gcriindia.org/
Step 2 - Click on 'Application Form for Medical and Para-Medical positions' under 'Employment' on the home page
Step 3 - a PDF file will display
Step 4 - Download the application form and take a print out
Step 5 - Fill the prescribed format of application form
Step 6 - Send the Hardcopy of duly filled prescribed format of application, photograph along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Director, The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa,
Ahmedabad – 380016’
Direct Link - http://gcriindia.org/Employment/2018/Application%20form.pdf
GCRI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 71
Teaching Post - 30
Non-Teaching Posts - 32
For Siddhpur Cancer Care Center - 2
For Saurashtra Cancer Care Center & Research Institute, Rajkot and Siddhpur Cancer Care Center, Siddhpur - 4
Hospital Based Cancer Registry and Pattern of Care and Survival Studies (HBCR-POCSS) ICMR Project - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:
http://gcriindia.org/Employment/2018/Teaching%20&%20Non%20Teaching.pdf
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
