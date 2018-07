GCRI Recruitment 2018: 71 Posts, Apply Before 23rd July 2018

GCRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 71 vacancies for the post for Medical and Para-Medical positions under various categories has begun on the official website of the Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Ahmedabad- gcriindia.org.Interested applicants must apply for the post on or before 23rd July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for GCRI Recruitment 2018?Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://gcriindia.org/ Step 2 - Click on 'Application Form for Medical and Para-Medical positions' under 'Employment' on the home pageStep 3 - a PDF file will displayStep 4 - Download the application form and take a print outStep 5 - Fill the prescribed format of application formStep 6 - Send the Hardcopy of duly filled prescribed format of application, photograph along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Director, The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute, Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa,Ahmedabad – 380016’Direct Link - http://gcriindia.org/Employment/2018/Application%20form.pdf GCRI Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 71Teaching Post - 30Non-Teaching Posts - 32For Siddhpur Cancer Care Center - 2For Saurashtra Cancer Care Center & Research Institute, Rajkot and Siddhpur Cancer Care Center, Siddhpur - 4Hospital Based Cancer Registry and Pattern of Care and Survival Studies (HBCR-POCSS) ICMR Project - 3Eligibility Criteria:Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay matrix as it varies for all the posts mentioned above:Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.