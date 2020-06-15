Gear Up for More Covid-19 Testing, Process Samples within 48 Hours: Delhi Govt to Labs, Hospitals

To check the CGBSE results, visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education at cgbse.nic.in after the announcement is made.
In an order issued on Sunday, Health Secretary Padmini Singla also called for processing the samples within a maximum of 48 hours.
How to check results for CGBSE Class 10 and CGBSE Class 12 exam
Step 1. Go to the official portal of the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education cgbse.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, go to information centre
Step 3. Select the title that reads Class 10 and Class 12 results
Step 4. A new page will open. Enter your roll number and captcha
Step 5. Results will appear, download
Where to Check CGBSE Results | The official website of the Chhattisgarh Board where the CGBSE class 10 and 12 results will be declared is cgbse.nic.in. In case the official website crashes, students can also check alternative websites for access to their CGBSE Class 10 results such as results.cg.nic.in and examresults.net.
CGBSE Result 2020 Likely to be Released Today | The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will reportedly announce CGBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results today (Monday, June 15) on its official website. The class 10 and 12 students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board exams can visit cgbse.nic.in for their scores.
A health worker transfers sample of a person from a swab test for COVID 19 in New Delhi. (AP)
"It has been decided to scale up lab testing immediately to effectively contain COVID-19 cases in Delhi. There is no upper limit to send samples to private sector labs, provided they undertake to process the same within the stipulated time frame, that is 24 hours (preferably) and maximum within 48 hours," the order said.
It also directed public and private sector laboratories "to work on their full potential and also further ramp up their testing capacity on priority to meet the increased demand of processing".
"All samples in the city are to be collected strictly in adherence to the testing strategy issued by ICMR. No sample to be picked without the use of RT PCR Application," the order added.
With a surge in COVID-19 cases, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday announced that testing will be doubled in Delhi in the next two days and subsequently increased by three times.
Announcing a slew of measures to check the spread of the infection in the national capital after he held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shah said COVID-19 tests will be started at every polling station in containment zones and a comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be conducted in the hotspots for contact tracing.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases in the highest single-day spike, taking the tally to over 41,000 while the death toll mounted to 1,327.
