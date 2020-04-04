Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gearing Up for Covid-19: UP Government Orders 66 Crore Masks, to be Distributed for Free of Cost

As soon as the lockdown will be lifted, residents will be asked to wear a mask to contain the spread of the virus.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 4, 2020, 8:26 PM IST
Gearing Up for Covid-19: UP Government Orders 66 Crore Masks, to be Distributed for Free of Cost
A security guard wears a protective mask.

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus outbreak by ordering 66 crore protective masks for around 23 crore residents of the state. The washable masks are made from Khadi and each resident would be getting two masks. While the poor will not be charged for it, a nominal sum will be charged from others.

As soon as the lockdown will be lifted, residents will be asked to wear a mask to contain the spread of the virus. Following a meeting chaired at the Chief Minister’s residence, the decision of distributing masks was taken on Saturday. CM Yogi also hailed efforts of the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for directing her MLAs in extending support to the incumbent government in the battle against the pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath ensured online transfer of advance pension amount of more than Rs 871 crore rupees into the accounts of more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of various pension schemes. In solidarity with the Centre, UP government is providing possible help to the poor, deprived and destitute.

Under the leadership of the CM, a key team of 11 senior-most officials was formed in order to ensure effective implementation of government schemes for the state’s residents.

