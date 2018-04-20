English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Geeta, Deaf-and-mute Girl Who Returned From Pakistan, Gets 20 Proposals After Facebook Ad
Gyanendra Purohit, the social activist in Indore, who is involved in the search for Geeta's long-lost parents, said 20 men have shown interest in marrying her and sent their bio-data.
File photo: Geeta, a deaf-and-mute girl who returned from Pakistan after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child.
Indore: Twenty men, including a priest and a 'writer', have responded to a Facebook advert seeking a match for Geeta, a deaf-and-mute girl who returned from Pakistan after accidentally landing in that country when she was a child.
A social activist in Indore, who is involved in the search for Geeta's long-lost parents, put up a post on Facebook nine days ago, seeking marriage proposals for her. Gyanendra Purohit, the activist, today said 20 men have shown interest in marrying her and sent their bio-data. Of them, 12 persons are disabled, while the rest do not have any disability, he said.
One of them is a temple priest while another claims to be a writer, he said.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj -- who was instrumental in bringing Geeta back to India -- had asked him to look for a match for the girl, Purohit had claimed earlier. He put up a post on the Facebook page `Reunite Geeta, a deaf girl, with her family', which was originally created to search for Geeta's parents, on April 10.
The advert said they were looking for a "good and smart deaf boy", age above 25 years, for "India's daughter Geeta".
It also made it clear that it is Geeta who would decide on the proposals, and the Union government would take further steps. Geeta is staying in a facility run by Muk-Badhir Sangathan, an NGO, here. The MP Social Justice Department is her caretaker.
Geeta was found alone aboard the Samjhauta Express at Lahore when she was seven or eight years old. It is surmised that she accidentally boarded the train somewhere in India. Karachi-based Edhi Foundation took care of her while she lived in Pakistan.
She returned to India in 2015. So far more than ten couples from different parts of India have claimed that Geeta is their long-lost daughter, but none of them could establish the claim.
Also Watch
A social activist in Indore, who is involved in the search for Geeta's long-lost parents, put up a post on Facebook nine days ago, seeking marriage proposals for her. Gyanendra Purohit, the activist, today said 20 men have shown interest in marrying her and sent their bio-data. Of them, 12 persons are disabled, while the rest do not have any disability, he said.
One of them is a temple priest while another claims to be a writer, he said.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj -- who was instrumental in bringing Geeta back to India -- had asked him to look for a match for the girl, Purohit had claimed earlier. He put up a post on the Facebook page `Reunite Geeta, a deaf girl, with her family', which was originally created to search for Geeta's parents, on April 10.
The advert said they were looking for a "good and smart deaf boy", age above 25 years, for "India's daughter Geeta".
It also made it clear that it is Geeta who would decide on the proposals, and the Union government would take further steps. Geeta is staying in a facility run by Muk-Badhir Sangathan, an NGO, here. The MP Social Justice Department is her caretaker.
Geeta was found alone aboard the Samjhauta Express at Lahore when she was seven or eight years old. It is surmised that she accidentally boarded the train somewhere in India. Karachi-based Edhi Foundation took care of her while she lived in Pakistan.
She returned to India in 2015. So far more than ten couples from different parts of India have claimed that Geeta is their long-lost daughter, but none of them could establish the claim.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- How Ad Targeting Works on Facebook: Who All Have Access To Your Data?
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- After Meesha Shafi, More Women Accuse Ali Zafar of Sexual Harassment
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home