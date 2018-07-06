Geetanjali Murder Case: Brother Turns Hostile, Says Accused CJM Never Demanded Dowry

: In a major twist to the Geetanjali murder case, the victim's brother has now turned hostile. Pradeep Aggarwal told the court on Wednesday that the accused hadn’t subjected his sister to cruelty or harassed her for dowry.Former Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Ravneet Garg is accused of killing his wife Geetanjali and the trial is yet underway at the CBI court in Panchkula.Pradeep told the court “it is correct that the accused had neither demanded any car nor any flat in Omaxe City, Sonepat, from Geetanjali or from us”, reported The Tribune.Pradeep said that it was tough for him to clearly state that the accused was responsible for Geetanjali’s death since the CBI too was unable to solve the case.Geetanjali was found dead with three bullet injuries in a park in Gurugram on July 7, 2013. A licenced revolver belonging to Ravneet Garg was recovered from the spot.Geetanjali’s parents had levelled accusations of dowry death against Garg. The accused was initially booked only for murder and the dowry charge was added later. However, Garg was only arrested two years later in September, 2016 from Kaithal by the CBI.