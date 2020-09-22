Gehlot Approves 'Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020'

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation’s scheme to allow free bus travel to two members of a family to immerse ashes of their loved ones in the Ganga in Haridwar. The state road transport corporation would be the nodal agency to run the scheme, named ”Moksha Kalash Yojana-2020” and the expenses on it would be borne by Devasthan Department, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Gehlot had earlier started the facility of free bus travel to Haridwar for two members of a family during the COVID lockdown for immersion of ashes in Ganga there. The work related to online registration of passengers, arrangements for transport to the destination, facilities provided during the journey will be done by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation, the statement said. According to the guidelines of the scheme, everyone will be able to take advantage of it except the income taxpayers and government employees. A maximum of two members of the family of the deceased would be allowed to travel free with the ashes. At the time of registration, complete details will have to be given about the dead person and the copies of related documents, like death certificate, will have to be kept with those carrying the ashes, the statement said.

Following the social distancing norms, a maximum of 46 passengers in a bus would be allowed travel to Haridwar, the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor