Gehlot Holds Meeting Over MGNREGA, Rural Road Projects

Jaipur, Sep 21: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said construction labourer card should be issued to such people who have completed 90 days of work under the MGNREGA scheme. This will provide facilities of various social security schemes, including accident insurance and health treatment, Gehlot said in a statement.

He instructed the officials that implementation of all the plans under the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department should be given a priority. At an online meeting, he directed officials that the maximum number of labourers in Rajasthan should get work and there should be no delay in making payments.

Additional Chief Secretary (Rural Development and Panchayati Raj) Rohit Kumar Singh said a target of creating a total of 37 crore man-days has been set up in the state in 2020-21 under MGNREGA. A total of 27.12 crore man-days have so far has been created, he added.

At another meeting of the Public Works Department, Gehlot said that in view of the suggestions and local needs of the people’s representatives, road renovation or repair works should be done in gram panchayat areas. He said many times, the people’s representatives demand a road connecting the villages and it can be constructed according to their demand and specific needs of the area.

The chief minister directed the officials that there should not be any compromise with the quality in the construction of roads. He directed officials to make provision for the maintenance of the roads constructed by the Public Works Department for the contractor concerned for five years. PTI AG HMB 09220035 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor