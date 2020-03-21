Gehlot Orders Lockdown in Rajasthan Till Mar 31, Exempts Essential Services to COVID-19 Spread

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.