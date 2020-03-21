Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gehlot Orders Lockdown in Rajasthan Till Mar 31, Exempts Essential Services to COVID-19 Spread

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said. So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.

PTI

Updated:March 21, 2020, 11:45 PM IST
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday directed a "complete lockdown" in the state, except for essential services, till March 31.

There will be a "complete lockdown", barring essential and medical services, in the state from March 22-March 31 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and keep people safe, he said in a statement.

Gehlot took the decision at a high-level meeting with the top officials.

All government offices, malls, factories, public transport etc. will remain shut during the period, he said.

So far, 25 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the state and report of 40 others are awaited.

