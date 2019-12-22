Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gehlot to Hold 'Silent and Peaceful' March in Jaipur, Internet Services Snapped till 8 pm

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure. Ashok Gehlot demanded that the amended citizenship act be scrapped.

PTI

Updated:December 22, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Gehlot to Hold 'Silent and Peaceful' March in Jaipur, Internet Services Snapped till 8 pm
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure.

"It is going to be a silent and peaceful march. No slogan will be raised and participants will be carrying placards with messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gehlot told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee Office before leaving for the rally from Albert hall to Gandhi Circle on JLN Road.

Alleging that the Centre has created an environment of fear and insecurity, he demanded that the amended citizenship act be scrapped.

He said members from all communities and all walks of life will participate in the march. Members of political parties such as CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), AAP, SP, RLD, JD(S) would also attend it.

Various Muslim groups are holding a protest meeting against the CAA at Motidoongari road and after the meeting is over, the members are likely to join the march.

PCC president Sachin Pilot said the law was "against the spirit of Constitution" and would fail judicial scrutiny.

