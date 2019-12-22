Gehlot to Hold 'Silent and Peaceful' March in Jaipur, Internet Services Snapped till 8 pm
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure. Ashok Gehlot demanded that the amended citizenship act be scrapped.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will lead a "silent and peaceful" march against the new citizenship law in Jaipur later Sunday and said it will be attended by members of all communities and several political parties opposed to the legislation.
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jaipur till 8 pm as a precautionary measure.
"It is going to be a silent and peaceful march. No slogan will be raised and participants will be carrying placards with messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Gehlot told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee Office before leaving for the rally from Albert hall to Gandhi Circle on JLN Road.
Alleging that the Centre has created an environment of fear and insecurity, he demanded that the amended citizenship act be scrapped.
He said members from all communities and all walks of life will participate in the march. Members of political parties such as CPI, CPI(M), JD(U), AAP, SP, RLD, JD(S) would also attend it.
Various Muslim groups are holding a protest meeting against the CAA at Motidoongari road and after the meeting is over, the members are likely to join the march.
PCC president Sachin Pilot said the law was "against the spirit of Constitution" and would fail judicial scrutiny.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 81 Written Updates: Sidharth, Rashami's Ugly Fight Brings House to Standstill
- Jaipur Literature Festival To Move Its Location From the Iconic Diggi Palace After 2020
- All About Fries: Chrissy Teigen To Produce a Movie Exclusively About Everyone's Favorite Side-Dish
- Despite Slow Business Amid CAA Protests, Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Manages to Earn Rs 24.5 Cr on Day 1
- This Modified Volkswagen Vento Pulls of Cyan Paint Better Than Any Car