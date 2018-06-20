Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday

Durga Gawde, also known as Shakti, is a gender-fluid individual who defies preconceived gender norms and is set to educate the world about why gender shouldn't exist at all. On some days, Durga can be sporting a highly contoured face with a beard while on some days, you’d see the 25-year-old being very graceful and feminine. This pride month, let's look beyond what we understand as predefined binary genders.