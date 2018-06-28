English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
General Manager of Jaipur 5-Star Hotel Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Mexican Tourist
According to the police, two women from Mexico had arrived in India on a trip and reached Jaipur on Tuesday morning after touring other cities of the country. The women met accused Rishi Raj Singh through a reference and had breakfast with him
Hotel general manager Rishi Raj Singh, who allegedly harassed Mexican woman (News18)
Jaipur: The general manager of a prominent five-star hotel in the city was arrested after a Mexican woman accused him of sexually harassing her on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The accused was arrested following the incident.
According to the police, two women from Mexico had arrived in India on a trip and reached Jaipur on Tuesday morning after touring other cities of the country. The women met accused Rishi Raj Singh through a reference and had breakfast with him.
Singh also accompanied the two during their visit of the city, following which they returned to the hotel around 9:30 pm and checked into their room.
That same night, a farewell party had been organised in the hotel for an employee, where Singh was also present. He tried to call the Mexican woman around 11:30pm but she did not receive his call.
Singh then went to her room and forcefully entered inside. While the other woman was taking a bath, he physically abused the Mexican national and made advances towards her.
According to Vidhayakpuri police station officer Manish Charan, the accused was inside the room for nearly 17 minutes. The police control room received a call around 3:30 am on Wednesday, informing them about the women.
A team was immediately sent to the hotel and the victim’s statement was recorded. The general manager of the hotel was arrested and booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the IPC.
Police said that the women have been sent to Mexican Embassy in New Delhi and the CCTV of the hotel has been recovered.
