General Manoj Mukund Naravane Takes Charge as New Army Chief
General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat.
New Delhi: General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat.
General Naravane served as vice chief of the Army before taking charge of the 1.3 million strong Army.
In his 37 years of service, General Naravane served in numerous command and staff appointments in peace, field and highly active counter-insurgency environments in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.
He also commanded a Rashtriya Rifles battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and an infantry brigade on the eastern front.
Before being appointed as vice chief of the Army, Gen Naravane was heading the Army's Eastern Command that takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.
