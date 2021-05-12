General Rawat Visits Hospitals in Delhi to Take Stock of Covid Care Provided to Patients

To review the medical and patient care being provided to the Covid-19 patients, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, visited the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Hospital and the Base Hospital of the Army in Delhi Cantonment.

Attired in PPE kit, the CDS went inside the Covid wards, wherein he interacted with the patients. General Rawat has been involved in monitoring the operations being carried out by the defence forces to mitigate the Covid situation in the country and moving the support to the fresh areas.

“The CDS interacted with patients undergoing treatment and he also commended the Covid Warriors for their selfless service”, an official tweeted.

Sources said that ever since the fresh wave of Covid-19 engulfed the country, Gen Rawat has been fully involved in monitoring the situation and moving support to several areas.

The armed forces have utilised most of their resources to help the county in its fight against pandemics.

While the Indian Navy has mobilised its fleet and launched operation Samundra Setu 11, the Army has named the relief operation Operation Namaste and the Indian Air force has also mobilised most of its heavy-lift aircraft to undertake the Covid relief operation.

The Air Force had carried out 634 domestic sorties transporting 403 containers, 6,856.2 metric tonnes (containers and 163.3 MT of other equipment.)

In the same period the IAF also carried 98 international sorties transporting 95 containers weighing 793.1MT and 204.5 other equipment. The operation was launched by the Air Force on April 16, 2021.

As part of the operation Samundra Setu II launched the Indian Navy, the INS Tarkash with two liquid medical oxygen (LMO) filled with 20 MT each, cryogenic containers and 230 oxygen cylinders embarked, arrived at Mumbai on May 12.

The oxygen containers were facilitated by the French mission as part of the “Oxygen Solidarity Bridge” and oxygen cylinders were gifted by the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

The Army under Operation Namaste has stepped up its efforts to support civil authorities to fight the raging and unprecedented surge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Western Command Headquarter and the Haryana government have decided to establish a Covid Hospital at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College, Chhainsa, located 20 km from Faridabad town.

On April 26, the Chief of Defence staff had called on the Prime Minister to review the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic.

The CDS briefed the PM that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired, or taken pre-mature retirement in the last 2 years, are being recalled to work in the Covid facilities within proximity of their present place of residence. Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency helplines.

A statement issued by the PMO stated that the PM was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ & similar HQ of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals. The PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

