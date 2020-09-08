GeneStore Kit Priced at Rs 199, Detects SARS CoV2 in Under 1 Hour

GeneStore France, a global leader in the health care diagnostic and research sector, announced the 'GeneStore Detection Expert' an rRT-PCR kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

With two manufacturing facilities based in France and India, GeneStore can deliver over 2 million tests kits per month from its facility in India. Orders for test kits can be made through the company's website. The rRT PCR kit is also the most affordable test kit globally priced at Rs 199.

Additionally, the rRT-PCR Kit detects SARS-CoV-2 in under 1 hour delivering a 100 per cent accurate result with an exceptional sensitivity and specificity. The kit was launched in India in July 2020 and is already being used to screen 40 per cent of clinical samples being screened by private diagnostic laboratories in India.

The 'GeneStore Detection Expert' kit enjoys an ICMR approval for the Indian market and a CNR approval for the French market.

"The cost of the GeneStore Detection Expert at Rs 199 is in line with India's national mission of enabling affordable and low-cost testing for COVID-19. The solution has been developed to support public and private laboratories to ramp up testing in combination with automation. We have passed on the entire cost benefit enabled by our company's reverse integration into its supply chain to our customers. It is due to our consistent quality across the delivery of lakhs of test kits that all of India's largest diagnostic laboratories in the private sector have shifted to using GeneStore's RT-PCR test kits," said Anubhav Anusha, Global CEO and R&D Head – GeneStore.