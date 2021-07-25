'Genitals Chopped off': Bihar Teen Beaten to Death, Family Performs Funeral Outside House of Accused

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy hailing from Bihar was beaten to death and his genitals chopped off by the family of the girl he was having an affair with.

The act was committed after the family of the girl discovered Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Repura Rampurshah village of Kanti police station area in the girl’s house in the neighboring village of Sorbara.

Angered by his presence the girl’s relatives thrashed him mercilessly, causing him some serious injuries, India Today reported. Upon knowing about the boy’s death, his family and relatives attacked the house of the suspected accused, identified as Sushant Pandey, and also performed his funeral in front of it on Saturday.

“Prima facie shows that the boy was killed over an alleged love affair. He was beaten and his genitals were cut off. A postmortem is being done and further details about the injuries will be revealed after the report comes." Rajesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarpur (City) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

An FIR has been registered. While the investigation into the matter is on, the police have arrested Sushant Pandey alias Vijay Kumar in connection with the alleged killing of Saurabh Kumar.

Three people identified as Ashok Thakur, Ranjit Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar were also arrested on the charges of attacking the house of the main accused. “There is an atmosphere of tension in the village after the incident, so as a precautionary measure, police are patrolling the area. The relatives of the deceased have been assured of speedy action," an official told India Today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here