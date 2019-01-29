LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
George Fernandes, Anti-Emergency Crusader and Former Defence Minister, Passes Away at 88

George Fernandes was the founder of the Samata Party and rose to fame as an anti-Emergency crusader and civil rights activists.

News18.com

Updated:January 29, 2019, 9:17 AM IST
George Fernandes, defence minister in the Vajpayee government, was the face of the ani-Emergency crusade.
New Delhi: Former defence minister and anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes passed away aged 88 on Tuesday.

Fernandes, who served as the defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpyee between 1998 and 2004, had been crippled by illness and had withdrawn from public life. His last stint as a parliamentarian was as Rajya Sabha MP between August 2009 and July 2010.

A native of Mangaluru, George Fernandes was the founder of the Samata Party. He rose to fame as an anti-Emergency crusader and civil rights activists and served as a Union Minister in the Janata Party government headed by Morarji Desai that came to power in 1977 to 1980.

Fernandes stepped down as the Defence Minister in 2004 after ‘coffin gate’ broke out. He was later absolved by two commissions of inquiry.



