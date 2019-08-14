Georgia-based High School Senior Wins Doodle for Google 2019 Contest, Watch the Artwork Here

Wishes are pouring in for Arantza Peña Popo, a Georgia-based high school senior, who won 2019 Doodle for Google contest. It was earlier this year when Google kicked off its ‘Doodle for Google’ for the year 2019. The contest provides a chance to K-12 students to have their artwork featured on the Google homepage alongside other prizes. Arantza Peña Popo was announced as the winner of the US 2019 Doodle for Google national competition on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon On August 12.

Arantza’s artwork, titled ‘Once you get it, give it back’, appears on the Google homepage on August 13, 2019. In Arantza’s Doodle, there is a framed picture of her mother carrying Arantza as a baby. This artwork is inspired by a real picture in her house of her mom holding her sister. Below the picture is Arantza, caring for her mom when she’s older in the future.

The theme for ‘Doodle 4 Google 2019’ was ‘When I grow up, I was…” Arantza Peña Popo’s drawing was choosen among 200,000 submissions. She has won $50,000 tech package for her high-school Arabia Mountain High School and a $30,000 college scholarship, which she will use for her studies at USC.

Talking about her drawing, Arantza said, “When I grow up, I hope to care for my mom as much as she cared for me my entire life,” adding “My mom has done so much for me and sacrificed a lot.”

