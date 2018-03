German Chancellor Fellowship 2018: 50 Vacancies, Apply Now!

German Chancellor Fellowship 2018 application process has begun on the official website of the Alexander Von Humboldt Foundation -. humboldt-foundation.de There are a total of 50 fellowship vacancies and University graduates from India, the United States, the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China and Brazil are eligible to apply for the same. The last date of submitting applications for the fellowship is 15th September 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online.Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.humboldt-foundation.de Step 2 – Click on the url that reads, “German Chancellor Fellowship Prospective leaders from Brazil, China, India, Russia and the USA may apply for a German Chancellor Fellowship until 15.9.2018.”Step 3 – Click on Register Now and apply online until 15 September 2018Step 4 – Enter all detailsStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceThe Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree or equivalent Academic Degree completed less than 12 years before starting of the fellowship. The candidate must be having German or English language skills.For more information, interested candidates must go through the official advertisement:The amount of 2150 EUR, 2450 EUR or 2750 EUR will be given to the fellows depending on the candidates application. It will also include the benefit of mobility allowance and health and liability Insurance.The most promising candidates will be shortlisted from the approved application on the basis of Written documents and then will be invited to a Selection Meeting in Bonn, Germany.