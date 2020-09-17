German Chancellor Merkel Wishes PM Modi on 70th Birthday; Vows to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday and noted that they have succeeded in consolidating further the traditionally good relations between Germany and India for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

"Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your 70th birthday. I am happy to take this opportunity to thank you for our trustful and constructive cooperation," Merkel said in her letter to Modi. "Together over the past few years, we have succeeded in consolidating even further the traditionally good relations between India and Germany. I have fond memories, for example, of our meeting last November at the Indo-German intergovernmental consultations," she said.

Merkel in her letter to Modi also vowed to work together to overcome the challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic. "The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the cohesion of the international community. Only if we work together will we manage to overcome this huge challenge. With that in mind, I look forward to continuing our cooperation for the benefit of the countries and their people," she said in her letter, which was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on its Twitter handle. She wished Modi great health and success during the current unusual times.

"Four your political work, I wish you continued success. On a personal note, I wish you all the very best in the future particularly, in these unusual times, health, happiness and fulfilment," she said.