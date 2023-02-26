CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Bengaluru Imposes Traffic Restrictions Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit | Check Routes to Avoid
1-MIN READ

Bengaluru Imposes Traffic Restrictions Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Visit | Check Routes to Avoid

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 10:19 IST

Bengaluru, India

This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011 (Source: PTI/AP File)

Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on either side of some roads from 11 am to 6 pm

Ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Bengaluru visit, the city traffic police issued certain restrictions for commuters. Several alternate routes were suggested and commuters were also asked to avoid some parking spaces.

This is the first standalone visit of a German Chancellor to India since the biennial Inter-Governmental Consultation (IGC) mechanism commenced in 2011. On Saturday, Scholz was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Here are traffic guidelines ahead of his Bengaluru visit:


    • Parking of all types of vehicles has been prohibited on either side of some roads from 11 am to 6 pm.
    • Ballari Road, Mehkri Circle, Kaveri Theatre Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Infantry road and Cubbon Road are among some roads to avoid.

  • Other routes to remain busy for travel are HAL Old Airport Road, Whitefield Main Road, Ring Road from HAL to K R Puram, Doddanekundi Road, Graphite India Road, Queen’s Road, Raj Bhavan Road, M G Road, Indiranagar 100 Road, and Old Madras Road.
  • To avoid a traffic jam, motorists have been advised to take alternative routes as advised by the police.

“Chancellor Scholz’s visit will enable both sides to take stock and progress on the key outcomes of the 6th IGC, strengthen security and defence cooperation, work towards closer economic ties, enhance opportunity for mobility of talent and give strategic guidance to ongoing collaboration in science and technology," the MEA said.

