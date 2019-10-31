German Embassy on Standby with Face Masks as Chancellor Merkel Lands in Smoggy Delhi Tonight

New Delhi: From the clean, crisp air of Berlin in the "good" category of the Air Quality Index (AQI), German Chancellor Angela Merkel will land in New Delhi currently grappling with air quality in the "severe" levels.

With the AQI touching the 300-mark in South and Central Delhi where Merkel will stay and interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a three-day visit, the embassy is ready with its protective measures.

News18 was told that face masks have been kept for the delegation that has left Germany and is heading for India. All hotel suites where they stay have air purifiers in place.

Merkel will be accompanied by three cabinet ministers, nine junior ministers, and secretary-level officers. In all, 12 of the 15 ministries will be represented in her team.

During her visit from October 31 to November 2, Merkel will also meet top executives of major Indian companies which are active in Germany. The two sides are likely to explore ways to further ramping up ties in areas of defence, security, renewable energy, high technology, skill development, railways, education, water and waste management and urban development, sources said.

Modi and Merkel are also expected to deliberate on key regional and global issues including the situation in Afghanistan, West Asia and Korean peninsula.

In June, Modi and Merkel met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japanese city of Osaka and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas like artificial intelligence and cyber security.

Interestingly, Germany and India have been engaging in issues relating to environment and sustainability. The country is associated with the Namami Gange project to clean up the river, based on its experience of cleaning up Rhine.

India and Germany have been strategic partners since 2001. Both the countries have a mechanism of intergovernmental consultations at the level of head of governments which allows for a comprehensive review of cooperation and identification of fresh areas of engagement.

India is among a select group of countries with which Germany has such a dialogue mechanism.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that due to Merkel's medical condition, certain provisions from the order relating to India's national anthem will be invoked to allow her to remain seated while the anthems of both countries are played during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 1.

Earlier this year, Merkel dismissed concerns about her health after visibly trembling at an official ceremony in Berlin, and said it was just dehydration due to the heat.

