Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

German Envoy Bats for India's Permanent Seat in UNSC, Backs Masood Azhar's Listing as 'Global Terrorist'

Supporting the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar at the UN as a global terrorist, German envoy said, that to eradicate terrorism from the 'surface of this planet', it will continue to work on anti-terror cooperation with India.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
German Envoy Bats for India's Permanent Seat in UNSC, Backs Masood Azhar's Listing as 'Global Terrorist'
File photo of United Nations General Assembly (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: India must have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council as its absence hurts the credibility of the UN system, Germany's new Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner said Tuesday. Lindner presented his credentials to President Ram Nath Kovind in Hindi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after presenting his credentials, Lindner said that the G4 grouping - India, Germany, Japan and Brazil - is fighting for the enlargement of the Security Council permanent membership."India must have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council."India with 1.4 billion people is not yet a permanent member, this is unheard of. This can't go on like this because it hurts the credibility of the United Nations system," he said.

At present, there are five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the US. The German envoy also said that his country was supportive of the listing of JeM chief Masood Azhar at the UN as a global terrorist."We were in close contact with India and other nations (over the listing). We will continue to work on this (anti-terror) cooperation because terrorism has to be removed from the surface of this planet," he said.

Asked about the prospects of working with the Modi government if it comes to power, Lindner said he does not want to answer hypothetical questions and would like to wait for the outcome of the polls."It is such a great country, whoever will win will continue the great relationship with Germany. We are happy to work with whoever Indian people elect and in two days we will know who that is," he said.

On whether EVMs were more suited or ballot papers, especially keeping in mind the European experience, he said,"Whatever system you seem to be working seems to be a very good one." When asked about the Iran nuclear deal and the US sanctions, Lindner said Germany is a strong supporter of the nuclear agreement with Iran because it keeps the country away from a nuclear weapon.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram