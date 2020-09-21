INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

  • Powered By
News18 »
1-MIN READ

German Military Opens New Space Operations Centre

German Military Opens New Space Operations Centre

Berlin (AP) The German military on Monday officially opened its first 'Air and Space Operations Center,' a nod to the growing importance of satellites for the country's national security. The center, located in the western town of Uedem, has a staff of 50 that's planned to triple over the next decade. They will focus on monitoring potential threats posed by space junk to satellites or people on the ground..

Berlin (AP) The German military on Monday officially opened its first ‘Air and Space Operations Center,’ a nod to the growing importance of satellites for the country’s national security. The center, located in the western town of Uedem, has a staff of 50 that’s planned to triple over the next decade. They will focus on monitoring potential threats posed by space junk to satellites or people on the ground.

Unlike the United States, Russia and China, Germany has no military space program. The country is a prominent member of the European Space Agency, which emphasizes the civilian uses of space. (AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 21, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Next Story
Loading