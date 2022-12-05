Germany FM Begins India Visit from Monday, May Discuss Ukraine, China with EAM Jaishankar

German Finance Minister Annalena Baerbock will start her two-day visit to India from Monday during which she will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had last week informed that both the leaders will hold discussions on bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

During the 2-day visit, Baerbock is also likely to discuss China and the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. “China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector," a statement from the German government read.

India and Germany have had a longstanding relationship underpinned by common values and shared goals. In the recent past too, both countries have shared some pivotal moments.

In 2021, both countries commemorated 70 years of the establishment of their diplomatic relation. In 2022, India and Germany had several engagements including PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Berlin for the 6th India-Germany Intergovernmental consultations. This was followed by the subsequent visit of German PM Schloss Elmau.

During her visit, Baerbock will also visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of the national capital. The minsiter’s visit comes in light of the global consequences of the Russian Ukraine conflict which have entered the 10th month now.

Cooperation in energy transition away from oil, coal and gas will be on agenda during the bilateral talks between India and Germany. Notably, Germany had last week announced a proposal to provide €1 billion for energy transition projects to India under a bilateral partnership for green and sustainable development.

Germany will fund over 20 development projects during the next year. German ambassador Philipp Ackermann said that the funding, including 10% grants and 90% in the form of lines of credit, will support India’s efforts in the fields of renewable energy, sustainable urban development in smart cities and sustainable use of natural resources.

Baerbock will also visit the Indian election commission. Meetings are also scheduled with representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations working for women’s rights.

Most importantly, Baerbock’s visit to India will also prepare the ground work ahead of the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to India expected early next year.

