English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Germany to Provide Euro 120 Million Soft Loan for Clean Ganga Mission: Envoy
According to the German Embassy, the project would focus on extension and replacement of sewerage system including complete house connection, construction of sewage treatment plants of around 15 million litres per day (mld).
A man brushes his teeth as he stands in the polluted water of river Ganga. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In an effort to clean the Ganges, Germany is providing a soft loan of euro 120 million to India to strengthen sewage water treatment infrastructure in Uttarakhand, Charge d'Affaires Jasper Wieck said on Thursday.
Elaborating on the work done by the German Embassy, Wieck said the project would focus on extension and replacement of sewerage system (around 360 kilometres) including complete house connection, construction of sewage treatment plants of around 15 million litres per day (mld).The initiative also includes construction of 13 sewage pumping stations.
"The purpose of the project is to reduce the inflow of untreated waste water in River Ganga and, thus, to improve the water quality of the river," Wieck said.
In 2015, the German government to India committed an interest subsidised loan of up to euro 120 million through German Development Bank KfW for financing investments such as construction of sewerage network and sewage treatment plants.
He added that the German development agency GIZ has prepared a 'Ganga Box', aimed to target schools-going children and inform them about the river.
Vikarant Tyagi, a project coordinator with GIZ, said the concept 'Ganga book' was planned on the lines of 'Danube Book' when the cleaning of the European river was undertaken. The Ganga book would have information mythological, socio-cultural, economic importance about the river and suggestions to avoid pollution, like not dumping plastic in the water body.
"The aim is to bring change in the behaviour of people towards the river. We have piloted this projected in a government school in Uttarakhand and plan to do replicate it across the state," Tyagi said.
Discussions are on to give the Ganga Box prototype to the National Clean Ganga Mission so that it could replicate it in other states.
Elaborating on the work done by the German Embassy, Wieck said the project would focus on extension and replacement of sewerage system (around 360 kilometres) including complete house connection, construction of sewage treatment plants of around 15 million litres per day (mld).The initiative also includes construction of 13 sewage pumping stations.
"The purpose of the project is to reduce the inflow of untreated waste water in River Ganga and, thus, to improve the water quality of the river," Wieck said.
In 2015, the German government to India committed an interest subsidised loan of up to euro 120 million through German Development Bank KfW for financing investments such as construction of sewerage network and sewage treatment plants.
He added that the German development agency GIZ has prepared a 'Ganga Box', aimed to target schools-going children and inform them about the river.
Vikarant Tyagi, a project coordinator with GIZ, said the concept 'Ganga book' was planned on the lines of 'Danube Book' when the cleaning of the European river was undertaken. The Ganga book would have information mythological, socio-cultural, economic importance about the river and suggestions to avoid pollution, like not dumping plastic in the water body.
"The aim is to bring change in the behaviour of people towards the river. We have piloted this projected in a government school in Uttarakhand and plan to do replicate it across the state," Tyagi said.
Discussions are on to give the Ganga Box prototype to the National Clean Ganga Mission so that it could replicate it in other states.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
- Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Wearing Over-sized Coat; Anand Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor Mock the Actress Too
- Narcos - This Modified Royal Enfield Borrows its Name from the Popular Netflix Series
- Parineeti Chopra is Having a Ball on Her Maldives Vacation and These Pictures are Proof
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...