Get Discounted Tickets for Qutub Minar Online or by Scanning QR Code

New Delhi: Tourists buying tickets online to visit the Qutub Minar or by scanning the QR code at the monument will get discounts, the culture ministry said on Saturday.

Tickets for Indians is Rs 40, if bought online or by scanning QR codes, they will get it at Rs 35 and for foreigners a ticket costs Rs 600, but after discount it will be Rs 550, it said.

Officials said that this discount will be extended to all monuments soon.

The ministry has decided to illuminate the Qutub Minar till 11 PM with architectural LED at a monthly cost of Rs 16,615.

Inaugurating the illumination Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said the Qutub Minar complex was a true reflection of India's culture and contains history of several eras.

"The bottom to top illumination of this magnificient monument will highlight the true beauty of its elements," he said.

The systematic development of the Qutub complex will not only increase footfall of visitors but also benefit communities around it, the minister added.

Patel said the prime minister has set the goal of doubling foreign and domestic tourists in the next five years.

"In order to achieve this goal, we must change the global perception about our country to promote tourism," the minister said.

To highlight the archaeological magnificence of country's historical monuments, the Archaeological Survey of India has taken up the project to illuminate important monuments in Delhi.

The illumination of Red Fort, Humayun's Tomb, Purana Qila and Safdarjung Tomb has already been completed. Tughlakabad Fort is also expected to be illuminated in the near future.

As part of the effort to increase footfall in the evening, timings for public entry at Red Fort, Safdarjung Tomb and Humayun's Tomb have also been extended to 9 pm. Qutub Minar, however, is already open till 10 pm.

In a new facility for visitor convenience, now the people can skip the queue at Qutub Minar and can purchase tickets for the monument at a discounted rate just by scanning the QR code through their mobile camera.

To highlight the architectural beauty, including arches and minarets of the Qutb Minar, a total of 358 technologically advanced LED lights have been used which will consume 62per cent less electricity than conventional light fixtures.

The duration of illumination will be from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM daily with a monthly cost of Rs 16,615 which comes out merely to Rs 1,99,388 for a year, the ministry said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.