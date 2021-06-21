Get Vaccinated, Strengthen Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi on Day One of New Vaccine Rules

With the Central government making free COVID-19 vaccination available to all adults from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter. India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against Covid-19 with people's participation, he said, and shared infographics which reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumours.

While vaccines were so far free for people above 45 years of age, the facility has now been extended to everyone above 18 years. The message with a heading "World's Largest Free Vaccination Campaign" also outlined the details of the inoculation drive. "Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19," Modi said. Under the campaign, vaccine will be available free of cost in government-run vaccination centres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here