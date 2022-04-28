Get Your Cool Drinks, Shades On as Central, Northwest India Prep for Heatwave for Next 3 Days: All Details

If you thought Wednesday was cruelly hot, wait! Maximum temperatures are set to rise by about 2 degrees Celsius very likely over most parts of northwest India during next three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Heat wave conditions would continue over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days, over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha till April 30, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29, over Chhattisgarh during April 28-30, and northern parts of Gujarat on April 28."

On Wednesday, heat wave conditions prevailed in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and in isolated pockets over Bihar, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha and Saurashtra Kutch.

Across these states, maximum temperatures ranged between 43 degrees Celsius and 45.6 degrees Celsius (at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, followed by 45.5 degrees Celsius at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh), IMD data showed.

Relief Due at Some Places

Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light/moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh during April 28 and May 1 and over Uttarakhand during April 29 and May 1. Isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on April 29 and over Uttarakhand on April 30 and May 1.

Very light isolated rainfall with dust storms/thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on April 29 and over Rajasthan on both April 29 and 30.

Meanwhile, under the influence of another fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 2, light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely over Western Himalayan Region during May 2-4.

Heat Bakes Odisha

Odisha sweltered in the blazing sun on Wednesday as a searing heatwave engulfed parts of the state for the third successive day and the maximum temperature breached the 40 degrees Celsius-mark in 24 places, the Met office said.

The mercury shot up to 43 degrees Celsius or more in 11 weather stations, including Subarnapur town where it was 44.5 degrees Celsius, the highest of the season, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. Streets wore a deserted look as the blistering heat scorched Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Deogarh and Bargarh districts, a bulletin stated. The condition occurs when the maximum temperature is 4.5-6.4 notches above normal and at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or 37 in the coastal areas at two weather stations or more in a Met subdivision for two consecutive days.

The temperature soared by five levels above average to settle at 40.1 degrees Celsius in Balasore. It rose by three notches each to touch 40.3 degrees Celsius in the capital and 40.2 at Chandbali in Bhadrak. Angul boiled at 44.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 44 each in Jharsuguda and Bolangir. Cuttack logged a temperature of 39.5, two levels above average, the weather office said. The hot weather is set to continue as there will be no large change in the maximum temperature during the next four-five days. The temperature will be above normal by three-five notches in the interior parts of Odisha and by two-three levels in a few areas in the coastal region, according to the department. The centre issued a ‘yellow warning’ of heatwave in western Odisha for the next three days and in 11 districts on Thursday. The alert denotes that the heat is tolerable, but there is a slight health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

It urged people to take precautionary measures while going outside from 11 am to 3 pm in these areas.

Yellow Alert in Delhi from Today

A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings — green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). The IMD said the heatwave could lead to “moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people — infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases — in affected areas.

“Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc," it said. The city has recorded eight heatwave days in April this year, the maximum since 11 such days witnessed in the month in 2010. Delhi may see a partly cloudy sky, light rain, and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Friday, which may provide a temporary respite.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

With IANS, PTI inputs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.