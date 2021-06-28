Get Your Jabs to Avail Maximum Discounts at Bars and Restaurants

To increase the footfall in their premises, many of the bars, clubs, and restaurants are now giving heavy discounts to the customers on getting inoculated.

A discount of up to 50 percent is being given for those who have got both the doses of vaccine and 25 percent for a single shot.

The Sector-29 in Gurugram is a party place where people across Delhi NCR come to. Recently when bars were shut in Noida and Delhi, Gurugram was a go-to city for party lovers as liquor and dine-in were allowed in the district from the first week of June.

Due to the Covid-induced lockdown, the food and beverage industry was also hit hard. Now to motivate more and more people for getting vaccinated and also to increase the footfalls, many bar owners are giving heavy discounts.

Customers while entering these places will have to show their vaccination certificate or even the CoWin slot if the shot is awaited.

“It is difficult to provide heavy discount during these times as we have already incurred many losses during the shutdown. But after this initiative, we are seeing an increase in footfalls plus customers know that people mostly in our premises would already be vaccinated hence a safe place to hang out,” says Digvijay Kumar Singh, general manager of one of the bars in Sector 29.

There are close to 35 to 40 bars and clubs in Sector 29 Gurguram but now many in the NCR started giving away discounts on vaccination for their customers.

Apart from bars, there were family restaurants as well who are giving away the same discount. The range could vary from outlets to outlets.

This has also come as a ray of home for many owners to boost up their economy. The impact of the same was seen when people in different bars and restaurants came for drinks and dine-in with their friends and family on Saturday noon.

