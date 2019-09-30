Take the pledge to vote

Getting Late to Reach Pawar House, Ex-NCP MLA Borrows Bike; Cops Fine Mumbai Man for Violation

Kamble was going towards the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai on Friday to show support for NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

PTI

September 30, 2019
NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Mumbai: Mumbai police fined a man on whose motorcycle former NCP MLA Milind Anna Kamble rode on the Eastern Freeway which is off-limits for two-wheelers, an official said on Monday.

Kamble was going towards the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai on Friday to show support for NCP chief Sharad Pawar who was scheduled to arrive there in connection with the probe into the multi-crore Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

Wadala traffic police sent an e-challan of Rs 200 to the motorcycle's owner Gaikwad, the action coming after a video showing Kamble riding on the Eastern Freeway along with a handful of supporters went viral on social media.

"After we found Kamble and his supporters riding on the Eastern Freeway, we asked him to get off. We identified the motorcycle through the video and sent an e-challan to one Gaikwad who owned the motorcycle. We are collecting details of the other motorcycles which were there at the time," Senior Inspector Ratnakar Sawant of Wadala traffic police said. He added that the police has not yet charged them with rash driving or not wearing helmets.

When contacted, Kamble said he and his supporters took the Eastern Freeway in order to reach the ED office quickly. "We will pay the fine for violating traffic norms," Kamble said.

Pawar incidentally dropped his plan to visit the ED office after being advised against the move by Mumbai police.

