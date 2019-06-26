Getting Permanent Seat in Expanded UNSC is India's Top Priority, Says V Muraleedharan
India is actively engaged in the ongoing intergovernmental negotiations on UNSC reform at the UN, said V Muraleedharan.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The government has accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and is actively engaged in the ongoing inter-governmental negotiations on UNSC reform, said the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday.
In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said that India is working alongside other reform-oriented countries through its membership in the G-4 Group (India, Japan, Brazil and Germany) and the L.69 Group, a cross-regional grouping of developing countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America to build support among the UN member states for expansion of the UN Security Council.
"Government of India has accorded highest priority to getting permanent membership for India in an expanded United Nations Security Council. A series of initiatives, involving bilateral and multilateral platforms, have been undertaken by the government in pursuance of this objective. India is actively engaged in the ongoing intergovernmental negotiations on UNSC reform at the UN," Muraleedharan said.
He said as a result of India's sustained efforts, a large number of countries have supported its candidature for permanent membership in an expanded UN Security Council. This has been expressed in various forms and fora including in bilateral inter-governmental meetings, he added.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- You Can Now Get Your ‘Made to Order’ Lenovo ThinkPad Laptop; Over 1,00,000 Configuration Options in Tow
- Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
- Kim Kardashian Shares Her New Line of Shapewear Called Kimono, Faces Backlash for Cultural Appropriation
- Cannot Wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp? Here is How to Enable it on Android and iOS
- 'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s