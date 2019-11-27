Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Getting Precise Hindi Translation for Technical Papers Proving Difficult for UPSC, Says Govt

The government was asked if the competitive examinations held for the IFS, IES, ISS and Geological and Engineering Service cannot be written in Hindi medium due to their technical nature.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Getting Precise Hindi Translation for Technical Papers Proving Difficult for UPSC, Says Govt
File photo.

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is facing constraints in getting precise Hindi translation of question papers, especially in technical papers like engineering and medical sciences, the government said on Wednesday, citing a report.

In fact, the Commission had constituted a high level standing committee to examine the modalities of implementing the Parliamentary resolution on official languages dated January 18, 1968, it said.

"The Committee had, in its report submitted in the year 2012, which was accepted by UPSC, underlined certain constraints such as practical/operational difficulties in getting the precise Hindi translation of question papers; especially in technical papers (engineering, medical science etc.); growth of Hindi and other languages in the higher educational system, which are existing as of today," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

The government was asked whether the competitive examinations held for the Indian Forest Service, Indian Economic Service, Indian Statistical Service, Geological and Engineering Service cannot be written in Hindi medium due to their technical nature and if so, whether the government has ever selected Hindi as a medium for such technical education related competitive examinations.

"UPSC and the respective cadre controlling authorities of these services are seized of the matter," the minister said.

The Commission conducts the Indian Forest Service examination, the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service examination (a clubbed examination), the combined geo-scientist and the geologist examination and the engineering services examination as per the rules of the examinations framed and notified by the nodal departments/ministries of the government of India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram