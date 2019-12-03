Take the pledge to vote

Ghar Ka Khana, iPod, FM Radio: Items Delhi Gangster Neeraj Bawana Wants in Tihar to ‘Maintain Sanity’

Bawana has dozens of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him and is kept in isolation inside Tihar Jail.

Updated:December 3, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Neeraj Bawana, who was Delhi’s most wanted gangster until his arrest in April 2015, has sent to the superintendent of Tihar Jail a list of demands which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison.

The demands include homemade food (preferably non-vegetarian), iPod, and FM radio.

Bawana has dozens of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him and is kept in isolation inside Tihar.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Bawana has been told that prisoners are not allowed to access such items under the jail manual rules. The jail’s superintendent reportedly told Bawana that he can avail the prison’s in-house radio service to pass his time. In Tihar has an in-house radio service across all jails.

Before his arrest, Bawana ran an extortion racket in outer, northwest and west Delhi. His brother Rajesh Bawana was arrested in 2014 and his mother and another brother were also arrested from IGI Airport for carrying illegal ammunition.

