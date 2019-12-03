Ghar Ka Khana, iPod, FM Radio: Items Delhi Gangster Neeraj Bawana Wants in Tihar to ‘Maintain Sanity’
Bawana has dozens of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him and is kept in isolation inside Tihar Jail.
File Photo of Tihar Jail (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Neeraj Bawana, who was Delhi’s most wanted gangster until his arrest in April 2015, has sent to the superintendent of Tihar Jail a list of demands which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison.
The demands include homemade food (preferably non-vegetarian), iPod, and FM radio.
Bawana has dozens of cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion against him and is kept in isolation inside Tihar.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, Bawana has been told that prisoners are not allowed to access such items under the jail manual rules. The jail’s superintendent reportedly told Bawana that he can avail the prison’s in-house radio service to pass his time. In Tihar has an in-house radio service across all jails.
Before his arrest, Bawana ran an extortion racket in outer, northwest and west Delhi. His brother Rajesh Bawana was arrested in 2014 and his mother and another brother were also arrested from IGI Airport for carrying illegal ammunition.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt Cries Inconsolably as She Talks About Sister Shaheen’s Battle with Depression
- Vodafone And Airtel Now Charging For Calls Made to Jio Numbers: What Changed?
- Airtel Prepaid Packs Undergo Big Changes: Everything You Need to Know
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Meet Jake, The Pampered Police Horse Who Can't Start His Morning Without a Cup of Tea