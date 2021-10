In a 3000-cr bid, Tata Sons acquired government-run Air India on 1 October. The group submitted their final bid for the airline on 15 September and have emerged as the highest bidders for the acquisition. The proposal was accepted by a panel of ministers just a day after the director of the airline, Jitender Bhargav, predicted that Tata Sons would win the bid.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.