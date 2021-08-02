Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover in Mumbai Opens for Public After a Delay of 3 Years

The 2.9-km-long Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover has finally been opened for traffic on August 1 after a delay of almost three years. This flyover will help to reduce the traffic congestion on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the flyover, for which construction started in 2016 and he asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure the surface of the flyover is made smooth. The flyover was to be completed by January 2019 but got delayed by around 3 years.

During the inauguration Thackeray said, “It is a relief today for thousands of citizens with the opening up of this flyover. Previously, I did not even feel like passing through this stretch but now with the construction of this flyover, it will help motorists bypass the traffic below”. He also said that he was proud of the BMC for completing the task during the challenging period of Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, MP Rahul Shewale, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik. Thackeray also instructed the administration to take that no new settlement should be created under the flyover after the start of the flyover.

The flyover will serve vehicles from both Eastern Express Highway as well as the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. As per officials, the flyover will also ease heavy traffic congestion as it will have access to the crucial highways that lead to Konkan and Bengaluru.

It will have five important junctions at Shivaji Nagar, Banganwadi, Deonar Base and Mohite Patil Nagar and Deonar Nala, Children Aid Nala, PMGP. Nala is also being extended from these three big nallas. Since the flyover is constructed with “segment" technology and “one column" method, the road under the bridge will also be used for traffic.

In a first, a 24.2 meter long segment technology has been used for the flyover by the BMC. The total cost of the project was around Rs 580 crore.

