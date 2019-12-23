Ghatsila Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

. Ghatsila (घाटशिला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Ghatsila is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 24.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,42,473 eligible electors, of which 1,20,854 were male, 1,21,618 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Ghatsila, there are 6569 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3499 are male, 3069 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 1451 voters in the 80+ age category and 3090 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,33,408 eligible electors, of which 1,16,940 were male, 1,16,468 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

Ghatsila Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Lakhan Chandra Mardi CPI -- -- Kanai Murmu AJSU -- -- Pradeep Kumar Balmuchu JMM -- -- Ramdas Soren JVMP -- -- Dr Sunita Debdoot Soren JD(U) -- -- Amit Kumar Singh BAS -- -- Anand Hembram SUCOI(C) -- -- Bijan Sardar JPP -- -- Surya Singh Besra IND -- -- Jaypal Soren IND -- -- Jugal Singh IND -- -- Jujhar Soren IND -- -- Bahadur Soren IND -- -- Lakhi Pado Singh IND -- -- Biswanath Singh IND -- -- Sunil Kumar Murmu

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,98,121.

Ghatsila has an elector sex ratio of 1006.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Lakshman Tudu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 6403 votes which was 3.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.48% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JMM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,192 votes which was 0.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 30.19% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 45. Ghatsila Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.26%, while it was 64% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 291 polling stations in 45. Ghatsila constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 252.

Extent: 45. Ghatsila constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Ghatsila police station and Musabani police station (excluding Gram Panchayats Palasbani, Asta Koyali, Nunia, Kumarasol, Barakanjiya, Bomaro Bangoriya and Darrudih) in Dhalbhum sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ghatsila is: 22.5631 86.4841.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ghatsila results.

