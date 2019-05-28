Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ghaziabad Admin Seals 7 Coaching Centres for Violating Anti-fire Norms Days Surat Incident

The administration has decided to survey the district for a week to find out if any more coaching institutes are violating the anti-fire norms.

PTI

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad Admin Seals 7 Coaching Centres for Violating Anti-fire Norms Days Surat Incident
Firefighters work to douse the flames at the Takshashila Complex in Surat on May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarju Parekh)
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration Tuesday sealed seven coaching institutes in the city for not having fire fighting equipment.

The coaching centres will remain shut till their owners do not acquire 'no objection certificates' from the Fire Department, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.
"
They have been ordered to install fire fighting systems and to recruit trained manpower to operate them. Stringent action will be initiated against those flouting these instructions, she said.

The sealed institutes are identified as Friends Coaching Centre, Aryabhatt Coaching Centre, Ameesh Academy, KD Campus, Shreshtha IAS, Balaji IAS and Mannat Academy.

The administration has decided to survey the district for a week to find out if any more coaching institutes are violating the anti-fire norms, the district magistrate added.

The action follows a major fire at a coaching institute in Surat of Gujarat Friday in which over 20 students died.
