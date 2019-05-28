English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ghaziabad Admin Seals 7 Coaching Centres for Violating Anti-fire Norms Days Surat Incident
The administration has decided to survey the district for a week to find out if any more coaching institutes are violating the anti-fire norms.
Firefighters work to douse the flames at the Takshashila Complex in Surat on May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Sarju Parekh)
Loading...
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration Tuesday sealed seven coaching institutes in the city for not having fire fighting equipment.
The coaching centres will remain shut till their owners do not acquire 'no objection certificates' from the Fire Department, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.
"
They have been ordered to install fire fighting systems and to recruit trained manpower to operate them. Stringent action will be initiated against those flouting these instructions, she said.
The sealed institutes are identified as Friends Coaching Centre, Aryabhatt Coaching Centre, Ameesh Academy, KD Campus, Shreshtha IAS, Balaji IAS and Mannat Academy.
The administration has decided to survey the district for a week to find out if any more coaching institutes are violating the anti-fire norms, the district magistrate added.
The action follows a major fire at a coaching institute in Surat of Gujarat Friday in which over 20 students died.
The coaching centres will remain shut till their owners do not acquire 'no objection certificates' from the Fire Department, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.
"
They have been ordered to install fire fighting systems and to recruit trained manpower to operate them. Stringent action will be initiated against those flouting these instructions, she said.
The sealed institutes are identified as Friends Coaching Centre, Aryabhatt Coaching Centre, Ameesh Academy, KD Campus, Shreshtha IAS, Balaji IAS and Mannat Academy.
The administration has decided to survey the district for a week to find out if any more coaching institutes are violating the anti-fire norms, the district magistrate added.
The action follows a major fire at a coaching institute in Surat of Gujarat Friday in which over 20 students died.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pregnant Mahhi Vij and Husband Jay Bhanushali Spotted on a Movie Date
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results