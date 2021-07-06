Ghaziabad Assault Case: Twitter MD Says 'Ready to Appear Before Police' But With Conditions

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari today told the Karnataka High Court that he was ready to appear before the police if they agreed to guarantee - in writing - that he would not be arrested, according to a report in NDTV.

Maheshwari had approached the court last month after the Ghaziabad police summoned him in a probe related to the assault of an elderly Muslim man in UP’s Ghaziabad.

The UP Police informed the court that it did not intend to arrest Maheshwari, it only wanted to question him, as per the report.

Maheshwari, who lives in Bengaluru in Karnataka, was issued notice by the Ghaziabad Police earlier, asking him to report at its Loni Border police station on June 24 to get his statement recorded in the case, following which he moved the High Court here seeking relief. The court had then restrained the Ghaziabad police from initiating any coercive action against him.

Justice Narendra had also maintained if the police wanted to examine Maheshwari, they could do so through virtual mode. In a video clip, which surfaced on social media on June 14, the elderly Muslim man, Abdul Shamad Saifi, alleged he was thrashed by some young men and asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The Ghaziabad Police had on June 15 lodged an FIR against Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammad Zubair and Rana Ayyub, Congress’ Salman Nizami, Masqoor Usmani, Dr Sama Mohammad and writer Saba Naqvi for sharing the clip. The police, who had ruled out communal angle in the incident, claimed the video was shared to cause communal unrest.

