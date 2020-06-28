INDIA

1-MIN READ

Ghaziabad Banquet Hall Owners Refusing to Return Payment for Bookings Cancelled Due to Pandemic

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

  • PTI Ghaziabad
  • Last Updated: June 28, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
The Ghaziabad administration has received several complaints that banquet hall owners are refusing to return advance payments for the bookings cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Sunday.

In this regard, Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the district administration will not let anyone take advantage of the pandemic.

He said the authorities would gather information about wedding hall bookings in which a hefty amount was charged from the customer as an advance payment.

A team has also been constituted under the additional district magistrate (city) to carry out compromise between parties in some cases so that they do not face financial losses, the district magistrate said.

He said people have been asked to drop such complaints in the collectorate's complaint box.

