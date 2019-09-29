Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ghaziabad Cop Gets Herself Shot by Lover to Frame Estranged in-laws

The Baghpat police have arrested woman constable Renu Singh and two others, including her lover, for staging the fake robbery with an aim to frame her in-laws with whom she had a strained relationship.

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ghaziabad Cop Gets Herself Shot by Lover to Frame Estranged in-laws
Image for representation.

Baghpat: In a bizarre incident, a female cop in Uttar Pradesh got herself shot by her lover and her friend and faked a robbery case in order to get her in-laws framed.

The Baghpat police have arrested woman constable Renu Singh and two others, including her lover, for staging the fake robbery with an aim to frame her in-laws with whom she had a strained relationship. Her husband is also a constable and both were posted in Ghaziabad.

According to police reports, on September 16, Renu was reportedly found with a bullet injury on her hand in Naithla village of Baghpat.

An FIR for robbery was registered against unknown persons for divesting her of her two-wheeler and Rs 2 lakh in cash, apart from shooting at her.

Circle Officer Baghpat, O.P. Singh, said: "Renu Singh is stationed as a constable at the women police station in Ghaziabad. Her husband, Anuj, too, is a constable, working with Dial 100 in Ghaziabad. Renu was having strained relations for the past few months with her husband and in-laws, so much so that on September 15, a panchayat was conducted at their village in Baraut to sort out the matter".

The couple had been married for six years and has a child.

Renu was having an affair with Manish. She staged the fake case with his help and a friend, Vikas.

"She asked Manish to shoot her in the hand and then Vikas dropped her near the police station. Manish burnt her scooty in a nearby jungle. She approached the police and alleged that Rs 2 lakh were stolen from her after she was shot at and her scooty, too, was stolen," said the Circle Officer.

Renu's plan failed after the police checked the location of her mobile and followed the route.

"A case has been filed against the three accused under IPC 120 (b) (whoever is a party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death) and they have been sent to jail," said the officer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram