1-min read

Ghaziabad Couple Kills Sleeping Children, Jumps to Death from 8th Floor

Police said probe so far had revealed that financial constraints forced the family to take the extreme step.

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Representative Image.

A Ghaziabad couple on Tuesday killed their two children and then committed suicide by jumping from their eighth-floor apartment along with the man’s second wife. Of the two women, one survived the fall and is said to be critical.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh, who was present at Krishna Sapphire Apartment where the incident took place, said: “Early on Tuesday, it was reported that three people had jumped from the eighth floor. When police reached the spot, they found a man and a woman dead and another woman seriously injured, who was admitted to the hospital. When we accessed the deceased's flat, we found the bodies of an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.”

Singh said the probe so far revealed that the deceased started living in the house about one-and-a-half months ago and financial constraints forced him to take the extreme step. A suicide note was also scrawled on the wall of the flat, which is being investigated.

Police said they had gathered from security personnel and neighbours that before the incident, screams could be heard from the flat for a long time and the family had regular fights.

