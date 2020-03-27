Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Ghaziabad District Admin Allows Retailers to Take up Doorstep Delivery

The delivery persons would not be checked by police if they carry the passes that are issued by their companies, the district administration said.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ghaziabad District Admin Allows Retailers to Take up Doorstep Delivery
Image for representation.

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Friday gave permission for retailers to deliver essential items to homes amid the nationwide lockdown and emphasised on social distancing norms to be followed by delivery persons.

The delivery persons would not be checked by police if they carry the passes that are issued by their companies, it said.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, Big Bazaar, 24 Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Swiggy, Grofers, Big Basket, Milkbasket, Medlife, Pharm Easy, More Retail Limited. Easyday, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Foodpanda, Needs Super Mart, 1MG and Dr Lal PathLabs have been allowed to carry out door to door service. The decision has been taken in compliance with the state and Union government orders, he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said extra police personnel were deployed at mosques to ensure there were no large gatherings for Friday prayers. Many people offered prayers inside their homes.

"Police received only 51 calls today for help and complaints of gathering in the parks, black marketing, while yesterday police had received 584 phone calls from the whole district," the SSP said.

Two teachers of a madrassa were arrested for conducting exams in Kachchi Sarai Mohalla of Muradnagar town of the district amid the lockdown. Around 20 children were present during the examination while 135 students are enrolled in the madrasa.

The arrested teachers have been identified as Imran and Madan. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Naithani said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram