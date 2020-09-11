Ghaziabad DM 'Punishes' Officials for Wastage of Electricity, Makes Them Work Without Light, Fan, AC

District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey made officials at the collectorate in Ghaziabad to work without electricity for an hour on Thursday after instances of power wastage came to his notice. On a sudden inspection of the collectorate at 9.30 am, the DM found out that the lights, fans and air-conditioners were switched on in more than two dozen offices before the arrival of the officials.

Considering it as a national wastage and a loss to the state exchequer, he ordered the officials to work without electricity for an hour, District information officer (DIO) Rakesh Chauhan said. The DM himself switched off the lights, fans and air-conditioner of his chamber and opened the doors and the officials did the same. He passed on instructions that after cleaning the offices, the lights, fans and air-conditioners will remain switched off. The officer concerned will switch on and switch off the lights, fans and air-conditioners at the time of attending and leaving the offices.

Prior to this, the DM had suddenly visited the Regional Transport Office, slapped a Rs-1,000 fine on all the officers and a Rs-500 fine on all employees of the transport department. Earlier in the month, he had slapped a Rs-500 fine on the Basic Shiksha Adhikari, a Rs-100 fine on the clerical staff and a Rs-50 fine on all fourth-class employees. Both the departments were fined for wastage of electricity and potable water.